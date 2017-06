Many exchange traded fund investors focus on U.S. equities, ignoring potential opportunities overseas. However, emerging markets, which represent the largest economy of the world, are becoming too big to ignore. On the upcoming webcast, Emerging Markets: Capture 3 Billion Consumers, Edward Kerschner, Chief Portfolio Strategist for Columbia Threadneedle Investments, and Jay McAndrew, Vice President and…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

