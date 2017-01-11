Anaheim Ducks announce late night trade, land Jhonas Enroth

The Anaheim Ducks acquire Goaltender Jhonas Enroth from Toronto for a 2018 7th round pick.

He was one of the underrated goaltenders in the slim free agent market this off-season.

Enroth posted a solid 7-5-1 record with 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage in a limited role for the Los Angeles Kings.

Upset that head coach Darryl Sutter didn’t give him more starts, he signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Want your voice heard? Join the Pucks of a Feather team!

Being a low risk-high reward signing, he was sent down to the AHL’s Marlies after going winless in four starts.

But why did the Anaheim Ducks make this move?

Quite simply for depth for its AHL team, the San Diego Gulls.

With Matt Hackett out for the season after torn labrum surgery and Dustin Tokarski sidelined, they needed to fill a roster spot.

The Gulls are in 6th place in the Pacific Division, a season after qualifying for the Calder Cup Play-offs.

More from Pucks of a Feather

This article originally appeared on