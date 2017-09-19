Anaheim Ducks announce preseason broadcast schedule

ANAHEIM, Calif. The Anaheim Ducks announced Tuesdaythe clubs 2017 preseason broadcast schedule. The teams first preseason game is this evening against the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. PST. The game will only be broadcast on radio on XEPRS 1090 AM.

Prime Ticket will broadcast Anaheims preseason games on Sept. 22 and Sept. 24 as the Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights at home. Prior to each preseason game, Kent French will host the Ducks Live pre-game show to provide insights and analysis alongside analysts, Guy Hebert and Brian Hayward. In the booth, John Ahlers will deliver play-by-play alongside Hayward. Fox Sports Ducks Live will supply post-game coverage immediately following the preseason game action. All games produced by Prime Ticket will also be available for live streaming via the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com. Fans in the San Diego market can view the Sept. 22 preseason game on FOX Sports GO and the Sept. 24 preseason game on FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO.

Fans looking for coverage of the entire Ducks preseason schedule can tune into the Ducks radio broadcast. For the radio broadcast, Steve Carroll will deliver play-by play for all Ducks preseason games alongside Dan Wood as color analyst. Each game will be broadcast on the radio as well as at anaheimducks.com, but please refer to the schedule below for specific details. The regular season broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Individual game tickets for the Ducks preseason home games (four potential games) are still available for purchase through AnaheimDucks.com, by phone with Ticketmaster at (714) 703-2545 or in person at the Honda Center Box Office.

The local broadcast schedule is as follows:

DUCKS PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Game Date Team Time (PDT) Local TV/Radio

1 Tuesday, Sept. 19 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. NA/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com

2 Wednesday, Sept. 20 ARIZONA 7:00 p.m. NA/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com

3 Friday, Sept. 22 LOS ANGELS 7:00 p.m. Prime Ticket/KSPN 710 AM & anaheimducks.com

4 Sunday, Sept. 24 VEGAS 5:00 p.m. Prime Ticket/FOX Sports San Diego/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com

5 Monday, Sept. 25 @ Arizona 7:00 p.m. NA/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com

6 Thursday, Sept. 28 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m. NA/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com

7 Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. NA/XEPRS 1090 AM & anaheimducks.com