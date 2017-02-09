Anaheim Ducks Changes Pay Dividends, Nabs Two Points from Sabres

The Anaheim Ducks can finally breathe again, as they win for the first time this month and on the road trip.

It was a tightly contested during the first 20 minutes of play.

Each team had their fair share of chances but couldn’t capitalize.

As it was against the Rangers, the goaltenders on both teams stole the show early on.

Anaheim Ducks 5 Buffalo Sabres 2

In A Nick Of Time:

Just when you think the Anaheim Ducks can’t be rewarded for their efforts, Corey Perry scores.

Perry scored his 10th goal of the season with 2.4 seconds left in the first period, ending his six-game goalless streak.

He isn’t known to stick handle this much before scoring but it was a welcome sight.

You can’t help but feel bad for a snake-bitten goalscorer who does everything he can to do his job. Such an important goal on many levels.

Then he decides to get another one, an even strength tally to put the game on ice.

That Escalated Quickly:

I almost had a heart attack when I saw that Jonathan Bernier was in for John Gibson to start the second period.

Anaheim Ducks Radio Commentators Dan Wood and Steve Carroll speculated that Gibson may be under the weather. Noting that Head Coach Randy Carlyle stayed at the hotel before the game because he wasn’t feeling well.

After 6:02 minutes, much to the enthusiasm to fans, John Gibson returned. Throwing the flu bug theory out of the window.

Bernier faced and saved the two shots faced in Gibson’s absence.

But when he came back, the Anaheim Ducks were called for a tripping penalty.

Then two seconds later, Jack Eichel scores from the slot off a Ryan O’Reilly face-off win for the PPG.

First shot faced in his return is a goal. How rude, Jack.

The Ketchup Bottle:

When you are in a scoring slump as a team or player, coaches always tell you to just put shots on goal.

Because as bad as a drought you can be in, there is still a chance the puck can sneak past goaltenders.

Well, the Anaheim Ducks poured 44 shots on net in the 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Then tonight, they put another 44 shots but this time it paid off, as a three goals were scored in the final frame to help lift them over Buffalo.

The third period has been their best period this season, outscoring opponents 49-36 for a +13 goal differential.

