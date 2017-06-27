Anaheim Ducks Sign Korbinian Holzer to New Contract Extension

The Anaheim Ducks Have Re-Signed Depth Defenseman Korbinian Holzer to a Brand New Two-Year Contract Extension.

The Anaheim Ducks have announced they have re-signed defenseman Korbinian Holzer to a new two-year deal, but due to club policy, the numbers have not been released. The 29-year-old Holzer earned seven points in 32 games last season for the Ducks posting career highs in goals (two), and points (seven).

Holzer was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 for Eric Brewer and the Ducks fifth round pick in the 2016 draft which later went to Washington in another deal and became Beck Malenstyn. Throughout 119 NHL games, Holzer has posted 19 points with 88 penalty minutes and a minus 13 rating.

He’s also seen significant time in the AHL as well for both the Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls. And in those 276 career AHL games, Holzer has put up 10 goals, and 62 assists for 72 points with 316 penalty minutes and a career plus 37 rating. Holzer has also played in 23 World Championship games tallying one goal and one assist despite not winning a medal for Team Germany. He also appeared in the Olympics for the Germans playing in four games.

He hasn’t grown into what people expected when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 draft, but he’s still ended up in the NHL seeing some significant ice time when needed and can easily fill a depth role as well. Plus at 6’3″ and 216 pounds, he’s not bad to have back there on the blue line.

