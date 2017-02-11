Anaheim Ducks To Test Their Sails Versus League Leading Washington

The Anaheim Ducks captured their first win on the current road trip versus Buffalo on Thursday and will be looking to start a win streak.

Thanks to a three goal outburst in the final frame of the hockey game, they scored five goals on the night.

Which is more goals than the four goals scored from the last three games combined.

One thing is for certain: they will have their hand full tonight versus the Washington Capitals.

Washington boasts the league’s best record and have the most points.

They have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a five-game win streak.

Puck drop at the Verizon Center is set for 4:30 P.M. Pacific on Fox Sports West and AM 830 KLAA.

Anaheim Ducks (29-17-10, 68 points)

Flourishing Crop:

Since making his NHL debut in late December, Brandon Montour has made a turn for the best in his development as a hockey player.

He has been up with the Anaheim Ducks without being sent down for a longer period of time with Sami Vatanen still sidelined. And has made the most of his opportunity.

Despite having just one goal in eight appearances, Anaheim’s offense generates a lot of chances with him on the ice.

He ranks third among Anaheim Ducks defenseman in Corsi For % (51.57).

In addition, Montour is first in Fenwick For % (61.11) in games where the team is trailing (NHL Stats).

And he does not rank this high as a result of being paired with Cam Fowler, just to set the record straight.

His reputation as an offensive minded defenseman is backed by his AHL All-Star nod this season.

Brandon scored 30 points in 34 games played for San Diego this season, leading the team in shots on goal with 138.

Not On Point:

If there was one bone I had to pick from the Anaheim Ducks win on Tuesday: it’s the face-offs.

As good as they have been on the season in face-offs as a team and individually, they have been outplayed by opponents lately.

They allowed Buffalo to win 63% of the draws, with Ryan O’Rielly besting Kesler seven times out of ten.

Washington Capitals (38-11-6, 82 points)

Noble Gesture:

In November 2016, Peter Bondra met Fatima Al Ali at a youth hockey clinic in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old turned out to be a hockey player for the United Arab Emirates National Team.

Little did she know that a few months later, the Capitals would fly her to the U.S. to watch a few games and meet the team.

This was a part of the NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone campaign.

Sending a message that anyone can play regardless of religion, ethnicity, etc.

Parttime Chefs:

The Anaheim Ducks could not have caught the Washington Capitals at a better time. Washington is 17-2-1 since the new year and have won 11 straight at home.

This is the epitome of how things have been going. But here are some more stats to blow your mind.

Braden Holtby and Philipp Grubauer had shutouts in back-to-back games, versus Carolina and Los Angeles respectively.

As good as the goaltending’s been, their offense has been the true star.

The Capitals have scored five or more goals in 16 contests. They are scoring 4.8 goals per game while allowing 1.6 per game in its last five.

