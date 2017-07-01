Anaheim inks goalie Ryan Miller to two-year deal

The Anaheim Ducks went out and got one of the best veteran goalies on the market to back up John Gibson.

The team signed 36-year-old Ryan Miller to a two-year contract through 2018-19 season on Saturday, the same day it locked up defenseman Cam Fowler for the next eight years.

.@RyanMiller3039 on signing with the #NHLDucks: “I’m very happy. Don’t know how to describe it. Ducks are a great team.” — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 1, 2017

Miller ranks 19th all-time and third among U.S.-born goaltenders with 358 career NHL victories. In 709 career games, Miller has posted a 358-262-73 record with 39 shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA) and .915 save percentage. Since his debut in 2002-03, Miller ranks fifth among NHL goaltenders in wins, second in saves (19,450) and third in appearances.

Miller was named the MVP, Best Goaltender and an All-Star at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver as he helped lead Team USA to a silver medal. During the 2009-10 season, Miller won the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender.