Analyzing the Offensive Firepower of the Denver Nuggets

Despite the defensive woes, the Denver Nuggets have gotten back to being an offensive juggernaut this season.

The Denver Nuggets have one of the most prolific offenses in the NBA right now.

They may not give the opposition nightmares with their defense, but they certainly can score with the best of them. They also happen to be an incredibly diverse offensive team.

In the three major offensive categories: points, offensive rebounds, and assists, the Nuggets have three different players leading.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

Gallinari is leading in points per game at 17.2 points per game, Faried is leading the rebounding department with 3.2 offensive rebounds per game, and veteran Jameer Nelson is averaging the most assists at 4.6 assists per game.

However, there are even more advanced statistics that show Denver’s dominance on the offensive end of the court.

Denver’s team stats are also impressive

As of this season, the Nuggets’ offense has been cohesive more times than not.

In the month of January, Denver had one of their best months. They averaged an incredible 116.6 points per game and poured in 1,633 total points. As if that wasn’t good enough, the Nuggets also have slowly, but surely, cut down on the turnovers.

Nugg Love 1 d Jokic Quiet, Nuggets Crumble in the 3rd: Takeaways vs. SA

Each month, they have decreased their turnover totals little by little. In January, they only committed 199 turnovers compared to December’s total of 230. We won’t count October since the season didn’t start until late in the month. In wins this season, Denver is shooting a respectable 50.3% from the field and 39.8% from the arc.

The Nuggets possess an impressive offensive rating at 112.16. Compared to Golden State’s offensive rating of 117.10, this is certainly a good sign. The Nuggets’ net rating of -1.70 could use some work, but the defense is more to blame for that aspect.

It is ironic that the Denver Nuggets seem to be the polar opposite of their big brother across the street. The Nuggets have a great offense with a bad defense. The Broncos have a great defense with a bad offense.

Whatever the case may be, one cannot deny the offensive prowess of the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have individuals who pride themselves on offense

Denver has a myriad of offensive weapons. From Nikola Jokic to Danilo Gallinari, all the way to Darrell Arthur, many players on this team are threats of the offensive side of the court.

Darrell Arthur has the best adjusted field goal percentage on the team at 63%.

Not surprisingly, Nikola Jokic leads the way in player efficiency rating at 26.5.

We already went over the basic stats and who leads in those categories.

Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic are tied in terms of usage percentage at 22.6% each.

Faried has the highest offensive rebound percentage on the team and Mike Miller is shooting perfect from the free throw line so far this season despite his limited playing time.

You can say many things about this Denver team, but you cannot underestimate the offensive capabilities of many of these Nuggets players.

More from Nugg Love

This article originally appeared on