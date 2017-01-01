… AND STAY OUT Russians expelled by Obama for hacks leave US

The 35 Russian diplomats expelled from the United States by President Barack Obama in connection with cyberattacks during the 2016 presidential campaign have left the country, the State Department confirmed Sunday.

The department said the diplomats and their families left on flights from Dulles International Airport, about 30 miles west of the nation’s capital.

Russian news agencies reported the departures earlier Sunday, citing information from the Russian embassy.

Obama expelled the diplomats, saying they were really spies, and ordered new sanctions on Russian spy agencies for alleged Russian hacking of political sites — including the Democratic National Committee — during the presidential election.

The cyberattacks on the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta uncovered emails that were made public by the website Wikileaks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will not take immediate retaliatory action, instead waiting for President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton and who will replace Obama, to take office on Jan. 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.