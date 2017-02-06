Andino returns to Baltimore on Minors deal

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are bringing back a familiar face, announcing Monday that they’ve signed Robert Andino to a Minor League contract. The O’s, who also made official the Minors deal with fellow infielder Johnny Giavotella, have wanted to beef up their depth in the infield before heading down to Sarasota, Fla.
Andino, a utility player, spent parts of four years with the Orioles (2009-12), hitting .239/.302/.326 in 360 games. He played second base, shortstop and third with a sprinkling of outfield appearances in his time in Baltimore, including a lengthy stint at second base (108 games) in ’12 for an injured Brian Roberts.
Andino, a Miami native, spent most of last year with the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans. He batted .267/.319/.427 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 108 games there, primarily playing shortstop.
Andino figures to fit in as extra insurance up the middle, and his ability to play outfield could help him stick around.
