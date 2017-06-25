Andres Romero wins BMW International Open in Munich

MUNICH (AP) Andres Romero picked up seven shots in his last ten holes to win the BMW International Open by one stroke on Sunday.

The Argentine carded a bogey-free round of 65, the day’s best, to sign off at 17-under par, one better than Thomas Detry (66) and overnight leaders Sergio Garcia (69) and Richard Bland (69).

Detry had been leading but the Belgian could only watch as Romero finished with his seventh birdie.

Garcia’s hopes took a hit with his second bogey on the 16th hole, while Bland had his second bogey on the 17th. Both ended with birdies but it wasn’t enough to catch Romero.