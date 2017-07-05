Andrew Cashner back from forearm injury for Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Cashner hopes his final start before the All-Star break is not forgettable like his last one.

The Texas Rangers right-hander was struck in the stomach and the right forearm by a piece of Edwin Encarnacion’s bat in the sixth inning at Cleveland on Thursday. Cashner (3-7, 3.87 ERA) faced one more batter before exiting, and X-rays on his forearm came back negative.

While Cashner’s forearm still has a bump on it and is a little sore, he will get the ball for the Rangers on Wednesday night opposite Boston’s Doug Fister (0-1, 4.91 ERA) as the teams conclude a three-game series. The Red Sox will look for a sweep while attempting to extend their winning streak, the longest active run in the majors, to seven games.

With a win, Boston would finish the season 6-0 against Texas.

Cashner, who lost his only career start to Boston on May 23 when he allowed five runs in five innings, is ready to move past the harrowing incident against the Indians.

“The bone kind of was hurting the last few days,” Cashner said. “I threw a bullpen (session) in Chicago, and it’s been getting better each day. It’s still a little tight, but it’s feeling better. It was very scary.”

Getting hit by a bat just adds to what has been a weird year for Cashner. He started the season on the disabled list due to right biceps soreness, and his last start was his first since coming off the disabled list after recovering from a strained left oblique.

He threw 89 pitches at Cleveland as the club monitored his pitch count. He doesn’t feel as if he will be limited against Boston.

“I don’t put any pitch counts on anything,” he said. “I don’t feel like I really lost much (on the disabled list). I was able to keep my routine. If anything, I feel like I’m able to get stronger.”

Fister is making his third appearance with the Red Sox since being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on June 23, and he is looking for his first victory. Fister allowed three runs in each of his first two starts, and went just five innings in a Friday start at Toronto.

He is very familiar with the Rangers, as he owns a 5-6 record with a 5.19 ERA in 15 career starts against them. His work in Arlington has been poor: 1-4 with an 8.59 ERA and eight home runs allowed in 29 1/3 innings.

“It’s definitely not an easy place to go out and pitch, mainly because of the lineup over there,” Fister said. “They’ve got a great lineup, and you’ve got to respect every one of them with the tools they have. You’ve got to go out and execute.”

Fister feels he will be able to do that Wednesday, even though he has pitched just five times this season, including action with the Angels’ Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate.

“I’m feeling really good about things,” he said. “I really feel good about the action on the pitches and the control of things. I’m still working on the sharpness. There is always one or two pitches that become crucial and really key to a big-league game.”