Andrew McCutchen Continues To Prove To Be A Selfless Superstar

Make no mistake about it, Andrew McCutchen is very much a superstar in Major League Baseball. Ever since debuting in June of 2009 McCutchen has been one of the best players in baseball. Additionally, he has also become one of the sport’s most marketable players.

Due to his great play and infectious personality, Andrew McCutchen has become one of the most popular players in all of baseball. McCutchen has also helped to lead the resurgence of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ franchise.

During his eight year Major League career Andrew McCutchen has accomplished just about everything a player can. McCutchen is a five-time All-Star, he has won four Silver Slugger Awards, and he has played in the postseason three times. In 2012 he won a Gold Glove Award, in 2013 he was the National League MVP, and in 2015 he won the Roberto Clemente Award.

Naturally, Andrew McCutchen has become the face of the Pirates’ franchise. He has also become the leader of the team. Despite this, he continues to prove to be a selfless player.

Maybe the best attribute a superstar player can have is to be a selfless, team first player. That is exactly what Andrew McCutchen is. And he has proven that once again this offseason.

It was announced on Sunday that McCutchen will move from center field to right field this season. This comes after speculation ran rampant all offseason that a move would be coming. And, honestly, it is a move that is overdue.

Throughout the offseason McCutchen has been nothing but professional. In fact, he sent out a Tweet simply showing Roberto Clemente in right field when the move was announced.

Many superstar caliber players like McCutchen would have made a big deal over being asked to move positions. Especially if they were a former Gold Glove winner at their current position. Despite these factors, McCutchen is taking the move to right field in stride.

McCutchen’s selflessness this offseason runs deeper than just his position change. During the Winter Meetings he was the center of more trade talks than could be counted. In fact, at one point it appeared he had played his last game as a Pirate.

He, obviously, was not traded. But did he have hard feelings over trade talks? No. Not only did he not have any hard feelings, he appeared at Pirate Fest the following weekend.

While at Pirate Fest he said he was happy to still be in Pittsburgh. Additionally, he reiterated that he would prefer to spend his entire career in Pittsburgh. This is something he has said before and he continues to stand by it.

Most superstar caliber players would have been upset after the trade talks. Not only would they have been upset, they would not have shown up at the team’s fan fest. They also would not continue to talk about how they want to remain with the team for the long term.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to paint the Pirates as the bad guys here. Listening to trade offers on McCutchen was the absolute right thing for Neal Huntington to do. And moving him to right field is, to be honest, a no brainer move.

Despite the Pirates being in the right, McCutchen did not have to be such a team player about things. As I said above, most superstars would not have been. Luckily for the Pirates and theri fans, Andrew McCutchen is not most superstar players.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ best outfield is Gregory Polanco, Starling Marte, and Andrew McCutchen from left-to-right. In 2017 this will be the team’s outfield. And a big reason why is due to the selflessness of Andrew McCutchen.

Throughout his eight years in Pittsburgh Andrew McCutchen has been a great team player and an even better person. This offseason, we have witnessed all of that once again. This makes Andrew McCutchen different than many superstar players in professional sports, and Pirate fans should be thankful for that.

