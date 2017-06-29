Andujar has 3 hits in debut, Yankees pound White Sox 12-3 (Jun 28, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Miguel Andujar had three hits and four RBIs in his major league debut, Aaron Judge added his major league-leading 27th homer and the struggling New York Yankees pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Wednesday night.

Andujar made a good impression after being called up from Triple-A with Matt Holliday going on the disabled list because of an illness. He gave New York a 3-0 lead with a two-run single against Carlos Rodon in the first. He also singled in the third, walked in the eighth and drove in two more with a double in the ninth.

Judge’s two-run drive capped a five-run sixth against reliever Jake Petricka, breaking open a 3-2 game. And New York came away with a lopsided win after dropping 11 of 14.

The White Sox lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with Rodon (0-1) struggling in his season debut and manager Rick Renteria getting ejected yet again.

Masahiro Tanaka (6-7) went six innings for his first win since May 8. The right-hander gave up two runs and six hits after going 0-6 in his previous eight starts.

Sidelined all season because of bursitis in his left biceps, Rodon needed 94 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed three unearned runs and two hits but walked six.

The Yankees were clinging to a 3-2 lead with two outs in the sixth when they broke the game open.

Renteria got tossed for the third time in six games when he went to the mound to talk to Petricka following back-to-back RBI doubles by Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes. He had words with plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and quickly got thrown out for the fifth time this season.

Petricka also got ejected at the end of the inning – but not before New York added to the lead.

Brett Gardner grounded an RBI single to center and Judge lined a 2-0 changeup to the left-field seats. As he rounded first, he stared down fans in right field who had been heckling him.

Didi Gregorius added a two-run homer for New York in the ninth. Chicago’s Adam Engle hit a solo drive in the bottom half.

SCHMIDT’S DEAL

RHP Clarke Schmidt, selected by the Yankees 16th overall in the amateur draft, agreed to a $2,184,300 signing bonus. Schmidt had Tommy John surgery on May 3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Tyler Austin was out of the lineup because of a sore right hamstring after starting the previous four games and could be headed to the DL, manager Joe Girardi said. Austin was called up from Triple-A last week after the Yankees designated Chris Carter for assignment.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia left the game in the ninth inning because of a sore left knee.

UP NEXT

The four-game series wraps up with RHP Luis Cessa (0-2, 6.57 ERA) making his third start in place of CC Sabathia for the Yankees and RHP James Shields (1-0, 2.42 ERA) looking to shake off a rough outing for Chicago. Shields went just three innings against Oakland last week in his second start back from a strained right lat.

—

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!