Andy Murray in Australia: does Novak Djokovic have his number?

Andy Murray enters 2017 as the new world No. 1. After a tough 3 set loss to Novak Djokovic in Doha, it’s clear the two will battle again all year long.

Andy Murray is gearing up for the Australian Open.

It’s a tournament where he has made five finals appearances but come away each time without a title. He will seek his first title at the Grand Slam later this month.

Novak Djokovic might have Murray’s number. The two have a friendly rivalry that dates back to the beginning of their careers. They are now the top two players in men’s singles tennis.

Murray recently lost a finals match at the Qatar Open to Djokovic. It was only appropriate that the two top players in the sport would meet for a finals match in their first tournament of the 2017 ATP World Tour.

Now, however, Djokovic widens his lead over Murray all-time. The Serbian tennis player has a 25-11 career head to head record against the Scot.

Despite the record though, Murray is coming off of a season-ending ATP World Tour Finals tournament where he dethroned the reigning champion Djokovic. It was a huge win for the Scot on such a stage. The Australian Open is a stage he would also like to conquer.

Djokovic, however, is a six-time winner at Melbourne Park.

Both players are considered neck and neck favorites to win the first major tournament of the season, but history would say that Djokovic has the edge.

Australia is just one week away.

The best in tennis will come together to chase glory at the Grand Slam. Both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have a lot to prove at the tournament and will be gunning for an early season Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open.

