Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic: top two in tennis meet again

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic meet again in a finals match at the Qatar Open. The start to the ATP World Tour kicks off with the best in men’s tennis.

Andy Murray earned a finals appearance at the Qatar Open.

Also in the finals, however, is Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic. The two meet yet again and continue the ongoing rivalry between the best in men’s singles tennis.

Murray is playing the best tennis of his career right now. He is coming off an ATP World Tour Finals victory over Djokovic where his win also snapped Nole’s streak as the four-time defending champion at the season-ending tournament.

Looking at their career head to head though, Djokovic has the edge. The Serbian tennis player leads their career matches with a record of 24-11 against Murray. Momentum, however, will play a factor in their finals match in Qatar.

Andy Murray has won 28 straight ATP matches.

The Scot Murray surged in the second half of 2016 and appears to be continuing his positive playing trend right into the 2017 season. Djokovic, like the rest of the tennis world, is fully aware of Murray’s level of play right now.

Murray had not expected to take the world No. 1 ranking from Nole until early 2017, but was able to reach the top position in late 2016. Now, he is poised to make his mark on the tour this season right out of the gate.

Djokovic is one of the fiercest competitors in tennis.

The rivalry between he and Murray continues this weekend at the Qatar Open. While momentum might be on Murray’s side, Djokovic is arguably the best player in all of tennis. With 12 Grand Slam singles titles, the Serbian is on pace to become the greatest to ever play the sport.

Both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have captured the attention of the sport. They both are 29-years-old and in the prime of their careers. Ranking in at world No. 1 and No. 2, it is only fitting that they meet one another in a finals match to start the 2017 ATP World Tour.

