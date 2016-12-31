Andy Murray wins critical third place match in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray bounced back with a win over Milos Raonic to take the third place match in Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Andy Murray fought hard in his match against Milos Raonic.

The knighted world No. 1 in men’s tennis took a critical match to finish off 2016 and provide him with some much needed confidence moving right into the 2017 ATP World Tour.

Murray lost his semi-finals opening match against David Goffin.

While the loss was a shock to the Scot tennis star, Goffin is the world No. 11. It was Goffin’s first victory over Murray in the now 6 meetings between the two.

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is made up of only the best in men’s singles tennis. Despite his early round loss, Murray was able to bounce back against Canadian and world No. 3 Raonic. The 26-year-old Canadian also met Murray at the 2016 Wimbledon finals. Their rematch was nothing short of fantastic.

Murray defeated Raonic 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

A hard-fought win is just what Murray needed to cap off the calendar year. He now heads into the ATP tournaments leading right up to the 2017 Australian Open. The upcoming major tournament is one that Murray has reached the finals in several times, yet come up short of the glory.

Many of his losses at Melbourne Park have come at the hands of friend and rival Novak Djokovic. Both Murray and Djokovic must compete with a talented field at the Australian Open. Stay tuned to see what the world No. 1 can do as we kick off the ATP World Tour.

