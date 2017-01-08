Andy Reid worth extension if Chiefs offer it

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly will offer head coach Andy Reid an extension. If so, Reid deserves every penny.

In four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid has complied a 43-21 record. In that span, the Chiefs made three playoff appearances including an AFC West title in 2016. Because of his success with the Chiefs, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs will attempt to extend coach Reid this offseason.

Next season will be the final year in Reid’s five year contract with the Chiefs. Reid previously served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons and compiled a 173-114 career record.

The success of Reid isn’t surprising to some, with coaching philosophy allowing players to express themselves freely. Reid has turned the Chiefs into an AFC juggernaut that has a legit chance to contend for a Super Bowl.

Quarterback Alex Smith was with the San Fransisco 49ers before Colin Kaepernick took his job in 2012. Kaepernick would later take Smith’s 49ers to the Super Bowl while Smith looked on. Kansas CIty general manaher John Dorsey and Reid acquired Smith in early 2013, leading to some of his best campaigns including a Pro Bowl berth.

Smith has been instrumental to the Chiefs success, throwing for 76 touchdowns to 28 interceptions in their four years together. Perhaps, the best way to visualize the influence of Reid is from Reid’s former Eagles running back, LeSean McCoy.

“We need somebody that you’re going to respect the coach, whatever he wants, we’re going to get done,” McCoy said, citing Reid as an “excellent” example. “Once you have a leader you respect, it’s easy to follow. That’s never been a problem with me for sure, no matter who the coach is, but everybody’s different.”

Reid is still looking for his first Super Bowl title, but has been to the game once and has reached the conference title game five times.

