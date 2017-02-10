Angela Hill gets the ultimate Street Fighter prize pack

UFC fighter Angela Hill gets a Street Fighter prize pack after she performs a Street Fighter routine at UFC Fight Night 104 weigh-ins.

UFC fighter and Invicta FC women’s strawweight champion Angela Hill is a massive fan of the video game Street Fighter. At the UFC Fight Night 104 weigh-ins, Hill came out dressed as Street Fighter character Sagat.

Capcon, the makers of Street Fighter took notice of Hill. The company sent her a massive Street Fighter V prize pack. Hill was beyond thrilled to receive the prize pack, posting a picture on Twitter.

This is the face of unbridled happiness. @StreetFighter just sent me THE ULTIMATE CARE PACKAGE!! I can’t stop smiling! #StreetFighterV #PS4 pic.twitter.com/UypGmzVNAs — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 10, 2017

Hill sported an eye patch, taped hands and a drawn on scar running down her chest. Hill completed the outfit by mimicking the character’s movements and poses from the game during the weigh-in stare down. Her opponent, Jessica Andrade, did not really know what Hill was doing. Andrade gave a shrug, unsure of what was going on with Hill after the two shook hands following their post-weight in stare down.

Andrade defeated Hill by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Andrade in the back-and-forth action fight. Both fighters were awarded the $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

In the picture Hill posted on Twitter, she is still wearing the wounds from the fight. A week after the battle, there is still a large bruise beneath the right eye of hill.

While Hill waits for the UFC or Invicta FC to give her another fight, she will have plenty of time to improve her Street Fighter V skills on the brand new PlayStation 4.

