Angels activate Huston Street from the DL

By news@wgmd.com -
18

The Los Angeles Angels have activated right-hand pitcher Huston Street from the disabled list.

The veteran reliever suffered a strained latissimus dorsi (lats) in spring training while he was battling to become the team’s closer. Street was also dealing with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Street, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since last season, pitched on Monday for the Angels AAA affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees, posting one inning, one hit, and one strike out.

With closer Bud Norris sidelined with knee soreness, Street could be in line for some ninth inning action soon come. For now, Street has made the trip to New York, but we can expect Cam Bedrosian to have the majority of the ninth inning workload.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR