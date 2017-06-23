Angels beat Yankees again, take a subtle jab at Aaron Judge on social media

After falling behind 5-1 in the second inning Thursday, the Angels fought back for a 10-5 win at Yankee Stadium. And they understandably were feeling pretty good about themselves after taking two of three from the AL East co-leaders for the second time in the past 10 days.

“Case dismissed.” Add that to the list of clever puns and plays on words about Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge did hit his 25th homer of the season in Thursday’s loss, however, and is on pace to set a new rookie record (Mark McGwire bashed 49 homers as a rookie in 1987). And it was quite a blast:

Angels starter Jesse Chavez wasn’t too happy about serving up that shot, but one young Yankees fan certainly was pumped up:

What a night at the Stadium for this kid. 😊 #AllRise pic.twitter.com/KOvppGEqZm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 23, 2017

The win moved the Angels back to .500, and they’ll take their social media troll game to Boston, where the Red Sox will retire David Ortiz’s No. 34 in a pregame ceremony tonight.

