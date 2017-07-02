Angels GM Eppler: All signs point to Trout joining Inland Empire 66ers Tuesday

Good news, Angels fans, and MLB fans for that matter, Angels GM Billy Eppler announced Sunday that Mike Trout will be joining the Angels High-A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers, on Tuesday.

Trout injured his left thumb on May 28th against the Marlins as he slid into second base. Now just over four weeks since surgery, Trout will be playing ball again soon.

Top three in All-Star voting, Trout has been selected to his sixth All-Star Game, and will start his fifth straight. Trout’s prediction that he could be back before the All-Star Game is not technically false, and the Angels, who have been exactly .500 since his injury, will be happy to have him back.