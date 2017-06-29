Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

By news@wgmd.com -
8

Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

More FOX Sports West Videos

Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

Just now

Angels Live: Scioscia happy with the team's composure in an emotional series

Angels Live: Scioscia happy with the team’s composure in an emotional series

15 mins ago

Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT

Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT

5 hours ago

Meyer shows resolve in tough outing against the Dodgers

Meyer shows resolve in tough outing against the Dodgers

8 hours ago

Revere scores from second to walk off the Dodgers

Revere scores from second to walk off the Dodgers

8 hours ago

WATCH: Angels walk off the Dodgers in wild ending

WATCH: Angels walk off the Dodgers in wild ending

8 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR