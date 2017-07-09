Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout’s return
More FOX Sports West Videos
Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout’s return
Just now
Angels lose second straight, fall to Rangers 5-2
14 hours ago
Angels Weekly: Ride Along with Alex Meyer and wife, Kyra
1 day ago
Angels rocked by Rangers, 10-0
1 day ago
Angels Live: New 2B Nick Franklin joins Kent and Jose on set
1 day ago
Angels Weekly: Mike Trout’s rehab stint with Inland Empire 66ers
1 day ago