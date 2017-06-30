ANAHEIM, Calif. — Parker Bridwell will start for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, but it might as well be the Aberdeen Ironbirds.

Bridwell pitched for the Low-A Ironbirds after he was drafted at age 18 by the Baltimore Orioles. He didn’t reach Double-A until 2015, before going to Triple-A and the majors for the first time last season.

The Orioles traded him to the Angels in April for a player to be named and cash, not exactly evaluating the 6-foot-4 right-hander very highly.

The 25-year-old Bridwell, though, worked his way into the rotation, thanks to injuries, and has made starts against the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, as well as a relief appearance against the Yankees.

But the poise he has shown in his brief major league career belies his journey to get here. He’s 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA, and the Angels are 4-0 in games he has pitched.

“I’ve played (professionally) for seven years now, so all the way up you face some lineups that have more good hitters than not, ones that have one through nine that can hurt you,” Bridwell said. “It’s a matter of focus and keeping your head in the game, slowing everything down and making pitch by pitch.”

Bridwell has never faced the Mariners, but it’s something he has used to his advantage against other teams this year.

He held the Braves to three runs and six hits in six innings to earn his first win May 30. In one relief appearance and one start against the Yankees, he allowed three runs (two earned) in 8 2/3 innings. And in his last start June 25 against Boston, he gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings to get career victory No. 2.

The Mariners will start Ariel Miranda (6-4, 4.11 ERA) after deciding to flip-flop Miranda and Sam Gaviglio, who originally was scheduled to start Friday. Gaviglio will instead start Saturday’s game.

Miranda has had success against the Angels, going 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts, including a victory on May 4 in which he gave up two runs in seven innings.

Miranda leads the Mariners’ pitching staff with six wins, an unlikely possibility heading into spring training after the acquisitions of Drew Smyly and Yovani Gallardo seemed to bump Miranda to the bullpen.

But injuries to Smyly and others in the rotation opened the door for Miranda, who has taken advantage of his opportunity. He had his best start of the season on June 4 against Tampa, throwing the first complete game of his major league career.

“He has no fear in attacking guys,” Mariners catcher Mike Zunino told the Seattle Times. “That’s the biggest thing. When you do that, you aren’t afraid to throw to contact, and it makes a world of difference. You wish all guys had his mentality to go right after guys. Even when his stuff isn’t as sharp, he’s still able to get outs.”

