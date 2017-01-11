51.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Angola announces first 2 cases of Zika, but strain not clear

Angola announces first 2 cases of Zika, but strain not clear

By FOX News -
35
In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil. Brazil has confirmed more than 2,000 cases of microcephaly so far, and Health Minister Ricardo Barros says almost all of these babies are enrolled in rehabilitation centers to stimulate development. More than half of the children are from poor households with a monthly income of less than $70. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

In this Sept. 29, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Brazil. Brazil has confirmed more than 2,000 cases of microcephaly so far, and Health Minister Ricardo Barros says almost all of these babies are enrolled in rehabilitation centers to stimulate development. More than half of the children are from poor households with a monthly income of less than $70. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)  (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JOHANNESBURG –  Angola has announced its first two cases of the Zika virus, but it is not clear whether the strain is the one spreading through the Americas.

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says one case involved a French citizen. The other was found in Viana municipality in Luanda province. Both were registered in recent weeks.

More on this…

No cases of the Zika strain responsible for the outbreak in Brazil and elsewhere have been reported on the African mainland, though the World Health Organization in May said the strain had infected people in Cape Verde, an island nation off Africa’s western coast.

The emergence of that strain in Africa would be a major cause for concern because of the poor public health infrastructure in many of its countries, including Angola.

Zika is primarily mosquito-borne.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB