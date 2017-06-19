“Angry Water” Exhibition Opens At Rehoboth Beach Museum

Members of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society packed the Rehoboth Beach Museum Thursday night for the opening of the latest exhibition, “Angry Water.”

Paula Roberts, the curator, says this exhibition features lots of interesting information that will bring back memories for people who lived through the storms or lived through the rebuilding, or have seen the shipwrecks. “We tried to do less telling and more showing with this exhibit, so we wanted to do more pictures and stories and things people could just relate too,” she says.

Roberts points to the narrative of national publications after the Storm of ’62, such as this issue of “This Week Magazine” and the wonderful stories on how communities came together after such a calamity. The museum has made copies of the publications for visitors to read at the museum’s front desk.

This is one museum that does not mind selfies. In fact, they are encouraged. Here is Roberts at the helm of a doomed voyage.

RBHS member Carl Preate poses with Nancy Alexander, museum director.

The final part of the exhibition is about restoration, Roberts points out, and how we have learned from the past. While the storm in 2016 was so terrible, it was not a hurricane, it was a severe nor’easter much like the Storm of ’62. “The fact that we had built dunes and planted beach grass made the damage much less significant than it would have been had we not done that,” she points out.

So we have learned from the past. We also have modern technology such as radar that allows us to track storms and ships. And then there is the economic aspect. “Hopefully we are learning how to do it better and prepare better so we can keep all this wonderful stuff going,” Roberts adds.