Anonymous Facebook activists tag street signs with cat ears

Some local New Jersey officials are frustrated by an anonymous online campaign to tag street signs with cat ear stickers in the name of women’s solidarity.

NJ.com reports that black cat ear stickers have been placed on street signs in Maplewood and South Orange. An organizer’s Facebook page says protesters were inspired by the Pussyhat Project at the Women’s March on Washington that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

South Village President Sheena Collum supports the sentiment but says tagging the signs violates village ordinances.

“I’m the first female to hold this role in the history of South Orange, so I’m very aware of the importance of the message,” Collumn said. “But as the village president, I can’t support tampering with street signs.”

Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca said he hopes the people responsible for the stickers will take them down.

“It’s not legal, and we’re not encouraging it, and if we find someone doing it, they’ll be issued a citation for defacing public property,” DeLuca said.

Thirty-five buses from South Orange and Maplewood took Women’s March participants to the Jan. 21 event.