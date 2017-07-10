When the La Cadena fire broke out in Colton on Saturday firefighters from multiple agencies rushed to battle the flames in triple digit heat.

At the end of the day they got a well-deserved surprise.

The fire started around 12:30 in the afternoon and was 100 percent contained by 6 p.m.

However, that evening while dining at Denny’s they got some touching news.

An anonymous woman had paid for the meal of about 25 firefighters eating there at the time totaling $405.

But it didn’t end there.

She also threw in $100 for dessert for everyone.

Read more from FOX 11 Los Angeles.