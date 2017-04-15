ANOTHER FAILED TEST North Korea attempts to launch missile, but fails

North Korea attempted to launch a missile from an eastern coastal city, but the launched ended in failure, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.

U.S. Pacific Command said the missile “blew up almost immediately.”

U.S. and South Korean officials were unsure what type of missile Pyongyang was attempting to launch.

“U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our allies in the Republic of Korea and in Japan to maintain security,” Cdr. Dave Benham said in a statement.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket and conducted two nuclear tests last year, including its most powerful to date, and there have been a slew of shorter range missile firings.

North Korea’s goal is a long-range nuclear missile that can strike the continental United States.

Sunday’s launch comes a day after the 105th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.