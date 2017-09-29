An appeals court has rejected an effort by a former Salvadoran colonel to halt his extradition on charges that he planned killings during the country’s civil war.

Spanish authorities want to prosecute Inocente Orlando Montano Morales in the 1989 killings of six Jesuit priests in El Salvador. Most of the priests were from Spain. Montano served as El Salvador’s vice minister for public security in the 1980s.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order Thursday rejecting his request for a stay of extradition, which means diplomats don’t have to wait to send him to face the charges in Spain.

Montano’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email asking about any more appeals.