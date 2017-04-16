Another Incident at JTVCC

A Correctional Officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna was assaulted by a prison inmate in the chow hall on Friday evening when a group of inmates began talking. One officer told them to stop the chatter when others started talking – and an inmate from the first table stood up and shoved the officer. The other inmates stood and began moving towards the officer as the second officer called for help. Additional staff members arrived and helped restore order. There were no injuries, but COAD President Geoff Klopp says staff is being burned out with overtime – and still no additional manpower is coming.