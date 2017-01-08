Another Vikings draft pick finalized after wild-card weekend

With the results of this weekend’s first round NFL playoff games, the Minnesota Vikings found out exactly where their extra third-round 2017 draft pick will be positioned.

Back during the 2016 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings made a draft day trade with the Miami Dolphins that awarded them a 2016 sixth-round pick and two selections (third and fourth-round) in the 2017 draft. Well now that the four opening round games of this season’s NFL playoffs have concluded, the Vikings now know where at least one of their selections from the Dolphins will be in the upcoming draft.

With Miami’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants falling to the Green Bay Packers (boo…) on Sunday, the Dolphins’ draft position has locked into the 22nd selection for each round. Since Minnesota owns Miami’s third and fourth-round picks in this year’s draft, the Vikings now know they will be choosing players with the 80th and 86th (from Miami) selections in the third round.

It will take a few more weeks until the exact position of the Vikings’ fourth-round pick from the Dolphins will be known. Since Miami could possibly be in line for a compensatory pick, Minnesota will receive the lower of the Dolphins selections in the fourth round if they do indeed end up with two.

But then again, none of this could matter if Vikings general manager Rick Spielman schemes up a plan for the team to squeeze back into the first round. Something that should surprise absolutely no one if it ends up happening.

