It’s time to expand the Greek Freak’s trophy case once again.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2016-17 season, a memorable 82-game stretch (plus playoffs) that engraved his name as one of the bright spots in the NBA’s future.

Antetokounmpo went from raising eyebrows in his first three seasons to dropping jaws of players, coaches and fans around the NBA in his fourth – and best – professional season.

He set career highs in every statistical category, including points (22.9 per game), rebounds (8.8), assists (5.4), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.9). The Greek Freak became the fifth player since 1946-47 to lead his team in all five of those categories, and the first since LeBron James in 2008-09.

It’s the fourth NBA honor of his career and the third for his incredible 2016-17 season alone. Antetokounmpo was named to the All-Rookie team in 2014, and he was voted an All-Star starter and named to the All-NBA second-team this season.

He beat out Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert to win the award.

Antetokounmpo joined Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Isaiah Thomas and Rudy Gobert on the All-NBA second-team.