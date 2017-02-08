Anthony relieved secret is out

Anthony Bourdain is taking the separation from his wife Ottavia Busia in his stride. The famous chef told the New Yorker he was happy to no longer have to “pretend” to be in a relationship with his wife after secretly spending years living separate lives.

“She’s an interesting woman. I admire her choices,” Bourdain told the magazine. He added that his ex’s love of mixed martial arts changed her.

“I married Sophia Loren. She turned into Jean-Claude Van Damme.”

Bourdain and Busia married in 2007. They announced their separation in September.

At the time of their split, Bourdain told the New Yorker that they had “lived separate lives for many years.”