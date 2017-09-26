Anthony Weiner‘s former sexting pal Sydney Leathers said the disgraced Congressman’s prison sentence is a birthday “gift.”

Leathers, whose relationship with Weiner tossed his 2013 mayoral campaign into tailspin, said that she’s satisfied now that the serial sexter is going behind bars.

“I’m just happy he didn’t get off with only probation,” Leathers told The Post. “He deserves some prison time for sure.”

The cam model and occasional porn star said Weiner’s 21-month prison sentence for sexting a minor was like a belated birthday present.

“My birthday was Saturday and I’m pretty sure this is my gift,” Leathers said.

Leathers was contacted by the teenage victim for advice last year and she strongly urged her to contact the authorities.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.