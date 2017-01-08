Antonio Brown freezes Dolphins defense on 62-yard TD (Video)

Antonio Brown is humiliating the Miami Dolphins defense in the AFC Playoffs. Here he is finding pay dirt for a second time in the first quarter.

Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins defense early in the first quarter of their 2016 AFC Playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have not had an answer for stopping Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown got into the end zone on a 50-yard score on the Steelers’ first offensive possession. Apparently he wasn’t done, as he found pay dirt on Pittsburgh’s second offensive drive by freezing the Dolphins defense on this marvelous 62-yard score. The made Chris Boswell PAT would make it 14-0 Steelers.

Pittsburgh hasn’t really needed to pound the rock with running back Le’Veon Bell to open up the pass in this game. There have been massive holes in the Dolphins coverage schemes on Sunday afternoon.

Brown doesn’t need a ton of daylight to make plays. He is adept at running along the seam in coverage concepts and making spectacular plays in the Steelers passing game with the run and catch.

Pittsburgh was an overwhelming favorite entering this game. A cold-weather game at home for a Florida-based franchise didn’t bode well for the Dolphins on paper. However, it was Miami that handed Pittsburgh its ugliest loss of the season down in South Beach.

The Steelers definitely get up for big games under head coach Mike Tomlin. One could argue that the Steelers are one of the few teams in the AFC that could stop the New England Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game in Foxborough. The road to Super Bowl 51 runs through New England. Pittsburgh has the offense to go the distance with the Patriots in late January should they meet.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on