Antonio Brown reminds Brandon Marshall that he owes him a Porsche

Before the season began, Brandon Marshall made a bold bet with the best wide receiver in football. He challenged Antonio Brown to a pink-slip bet, to be determined by their yardage totals at the end of the year.

If Marshall outgained Brown, Antonio had to give up his Rolls Royce. If Brown had more yards, Marshall had to surrender his Porsche. As it stands right now, Brown has 496 more receiving yards (1,284) than Marshall (788), meaning the bet is all but over.

Brown didn’t forget about the wager, and reminded his fellow wideout of it on Twitter Thursday.

🙌🏾 @BMarshall, you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to @PROJECT375 ! Glad we’re both healthy, mentally and physically !! pic.twitter.com/wQtwrqwHcI — Antonio Brown (@AntonioBrown) December 29, 2016

At least Brown is giving Marshall the option to donate it to his own charity, which would be a kind gesture. Maybe it can be auctioned off to raise money and benefit a good cause. Or Brown can just add it to his already ridiculous car collection.