Antonio Brown: Tennessee Titans should inquire about a trade

While rumors of an eventual Antonio Brown trade are unlikely, one team that would be a great fit that could afford the cost is the Tennessee Titans…

One of the craziest ideas I’ve heard this offseason is that Antonio Brown could potentially be traded. Brown is one of the premiere players in the game today, regardless of position, but he’s been absolutely unstoppable as a wide receiver.

He has just completed his fourth straight season with over 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards, and not only that, Brown also has three straight seasons with at least 10 touchdowns. He’s become an incredible weapon for the Steelers, who made it to the AFC Championship game this past season.

The idea that he could be traded seems crazy at face value, but there may be some merit to the idea.

Brown has recently been apologetic for posting a live post-game video that featured Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressing the team after their win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. It was something that the Steelers have probably made a bigger deal out of than anyone else really cares about, but Brown’s reaction indicates the type of image he wants for himself.

He has no off-field issues, and he doesn’t want this to linger either.

With a big pay day approaching, the Steelers and the 28-year old Brown have some big decisions to make. Will they buck recent trends and pay a wide receiver big money, or will they get the most value out of Brown as they can? That’s where the idea of a trade comes in. This is not a certainty, or a prediction.

It is an idea.

The Steelers have done a good job of consistently reloading at the wide receiver position, and Ben Roethlisberger does a great job of getting players involved. There are some really interesting receivers in this year’s draft, perhaps even a couple guys that could come in and help the Steelers right away.

One team that I think would be a really good fit for Brown is the Tennessee Titans, who have purged their receiver position over the course of the last year, and really have no true number one option for Marcus Mariota out wide.

Delanie Walker has been a phenomenal pickup for them, and Marcus Mariota is developing quickly into one of the league’s best quarterbacks, and a player of Brown’s caliber would be a huge boost for them. The Titans also have the draft capital to pull off a move like this, even if the Steelers require a King’s ransom.

Would the Titans pay the price?

The Titans have two first round picks in this year’s draft, which would definitely interest the Steelers in a prospective trade.

Tennessee could offer both first rounders this year, and potentially a 2nd rounder next year. They could offer their top five pick this year, a 3rd rounder this year, and a 1st rounder next year.

If this is something the Steelers want to cash in on, the Titans have what they would need to pull off such a deal and not really be hurt all that much.

This is a deep draft in the secondary, where the Titans have some major needs. If they could find a way to trade their top five pick and a package of other picks for Brown, still getting a defensive back later in the first round, it would be an ideal scenario.

Tennessee has plenty of cap space this year as well, so they could address some major defensive needs through free agency. Not picking potentially until the third round would be tough, but pairing Brown with Mariota would potentially be too tempting to pass up.

Again, this may never be entertained, but if there’s a trade match out there for the Steelers and Antonio Brown, the Titans are as good a guess as any. Trading Brown would be a very bold move, however, one that certainly wouldn’t sit well with Steelers fans.

