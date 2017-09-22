Who are you going to believe when it comes to the Republican health care bill?

An AP Fact Check finds that TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s highly critical take is harder to refute than President Donald Trump’s or Sen. Bill Cassidy’s. None of the three has captured the complexity of the debate over who might lose insurance protections in the bill.

The key sticking point is coverage for pre-existing conditions. Such coverage may be included, but it’s far from assured.

Trump and Cassidy insist that the bill covers pre-existing conditions. But there’s a catch. It allows states to get a waiver from requirements that insurers charge the same to people with health problems as they do to healthy people.

The potential result: unaffordable premiums for those in poor health.