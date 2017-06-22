AP Source: Blazers trade first-round picks with Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) A person with knowledge of the deal says the Portland Trail Blazers traded the No. 15 and No. 20 picks in the NBA draft to Sacramento in exchange for the No. 10 pick, Gonzaga center Zach Collins.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not been formally announced. While unofficial, the Blazers’ Twitter account tweeted at Sacramento: ”good pick” shortly after Collins’ name was announced.

With the No. 15 pick, the Blazers took small forward Justin Jackson out of North Carolina.

Collins, a 7-footer, played off the bench in his lone season with the Bulldogs behind senior starter Przemek Karnowski and averaged 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Gonzaga went 37-2 last season, falling to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Jackson averaged 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the NCAA champion Tar Heels. He set a school record with 105 3-pointers. He was named the ACC Player of the Year.

Jackson played for three seasons overall with North Carolina, averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Portland had three first-round picks in the draft. In addition to the 15th and 20th picks, the Blazers also had the 26th pick.

Sacramento also had the fifth pick in the draft, selecting Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox. Jackson and Fox played on the same AAU team growing up in Houston.

