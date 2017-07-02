AP Source: Cavaliers re-sign Korver for 3 years, $22 million

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with shooter Kyle Korver on a three-year, $22 million contract.

The Cavaliers reached agreement with Korver on Sunday. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because a contract cannot be signed until the moratorium ends on Thursday.

Korver joined the Cavs midway through last season in a trade from Atlanta. The 36-year-old is one of the league’s best outside shooters and made it clear he wanted to stay with Cleveland after making it to his first NBA Finals.

Korver led the league in 3-point percentage (45) and averaged 10.8 points in 35 games for the Cavs.

