AP source: Cavs to make offer to keep Kyle Korver

CLEVELAND (AP) A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Cavaliers will extend a contract offer to free agent forward Kyle Korver.

The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not discussing its plans in free agency. Korver is a priority for the Cavs as one of the best outside shooters in league history.

Free agents can begin negotiating with teams after midnight on Saturday but can’t sign new contracts until July 6.

Korver came to Cleveland in a trade from Atlanta and made it to his first NBA Finals. The 36-year-old averaged 10.1 points and shot a league-best 45.1 percent on 3-pointers during the regular season. He averaged 5.8 points during the playoffs.

As they map out free agency, the Cavs are still looking for a front-office executive after parting ways with general manager David Griffin.

