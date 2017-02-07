AP source: Mike Napoli, Rangers working on another reunion

Mike Napoli and the Texas Rangers are working on contract to reunite again, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because talks were ongoing.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels didn’t respond to messages from the AP.

The AL West champion Rangers, in need of a first baseman and another big bat in the middle of their lineup, would have to clear a spot on their 40-man roster.

Napoli hit a career-high 34 homers last year in his only season with the AL champion Cleveland Indians. He played with Texas in 2011-12 and the last two months of the 2015 season.

