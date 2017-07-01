AP source: Rangers agree to 1-year deal with Pavelec

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Rangers have signed goaltender Ondrej Pavelec to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the contract had not been announced.

Pavelec will be the backup to Henrik Lundqvist after Antti Raanta was traded to Arizona last week.

Pavelec has played his entire career with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise. He had a 3.55 goals-against average last season with a .888 save percentage in eight games in the NHL, and a 2.78 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 games in the AHL.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey