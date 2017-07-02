AP Source: Rockets, PJ Tucker agree to 4-year deal

A person with knowledge of the situation says forward P.J. Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Tucker will give Houston another defensive-minded player on what was one of the NBA’s most potent offensive teams last season. He left Toronto to take the deal with Houston late Saturday, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the NBA’s free agent moratorium ends Thursday.

Tucker finished last season with the Raptors, who acquired him from Phoenix at the trade deadline in hopes of making a run at the Eastern Conference title. Toronto ended up losing to Cleveland in the second round.

The 6-foot-6 Tucker has averaged 7.7 points for his career and shot 40 percent from 3-point range after joining the Raptors. Along with fellow newcomer Chris Paul, he joins forward Trevor Ariza in giving Mike D’Antoni some strong individual defenders.