AP Source: Suns decline Barbosa option, save $3.5M cap space

PHOENIX (AP) The Phoenix Suns have declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space, a person with knowledge of the move said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the decision had not been officially announced.

The 34-year-old Barbosa had a $4 million contract for next season, with $500,000 guaranteed. The Suns are skewing their roster younger and though still productive, Barbosa did not fit into their plans.

He averaged 6.3 points and shot 43 percent, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range, in 67 games during his second stint with Phoenix last season.

Barbosa has averaged 10.6 points in 14 NBA seasons that included stops in Toronto, Indiana and Golden State.