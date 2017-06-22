AP sources: Cavs, Chauncey Billups remain in holding pattern

CLEVELAND (AP) Two people familiar with the negotiations say the Cleveland Cavaliers have not yet offered Chauncey Billups a role in their front office.

Owner Dan Gilbert met on consecutive days this week with Billups, but the talks did not lead to a contract being offered to the former NBA guard and aspiring executive, the people said. They spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

Billups may be Gilbert’s choice to lead his basketball operations following general manager David Griffin’s departure. But until someone is in place the Cavs remain unsettled as they prepare for the draft and an offseason devoted to revamping their roster after losing to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

The Cavs do not have a pick in Thursday’s draft after dealing away assets to build around LeBron James, who can become a free agent next summer.

