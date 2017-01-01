AP Sources: Lynn front-runner to become Bills head coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Two people with direct knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills interim head Anthony Lynn is the clear favorite to take over the job permanently.

One person called Lynn’s succession to replace Rex Ryan as being ”the working plan.” Another person said the final decision on general manager Doug Whaley’s recommendation rest with owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Both people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity on Sunday because the Bills have not revealed details of their coaching search.

Lynn is the Bills offensive coordinator. He was promoted to be the team’s interim head coach after Ryan was fired on Tuesday. Lynn will be on the sideline on Sunday, when Buffalo (7-8) closes the season at the New York Jets (4-11).

A third person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The AP that former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is a candidate to become the Bills defensive coordinator under Lynn. Bradley was fired by the Jaguars two weeks ago.

