APNewsBreak: Aaron Judge invited to All-Star Home Derby

NEW YORK (AP) Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge says he has been invited to participate in next month’s Home Run Derby.

The 25-year-old Judge, who leads the major leagues with 23 home runs, said he received the invitation last week through his agent.

Asked Tuesday whether he will accept, Judge says: ”I haven’t really thought about it yet.”

The derby will be held at Marlins Park in Miami on July 10. The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton is the defending champion.

Judge leads American League players with 2.6 million votes in balloting for starters for the All-Star Game, to be played July 11. Only Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, who tops the National League at 2.8 million, has more.

